Delhi Weather LATEST Update: December Cold Tightens It's Grip On NCR; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi, NCR will see clear skies today, but cold winds and a sharp dip in temperatures will intensify the winter chill. Light morning fog is expected, while the December 13 Western Disturbance will have little impact
Delhi-NCR Weather Today
Delhi and NCR are expected to experience clear skies with cold winds strengthening the winter chill. Morning fog may appear in some areas, but sunlight during the day will offer slight relief. The IMD estimates today's minimum temperature at around 9°C and the maximum near 24°C, with winds blowing at 15–25 kmph.
Next Five Days: Temperature Drop and Light Fog
Weather fluctuations will continue across Delhi between December 9 and 14. Light fog is likely in the mornings on December 10 and 11. Cloudy skies may appear between December 12 and 14. Minimum temperatures could dip again, reaching nearly 6°C on December 11 and 12. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 5 and 25 kmph during this period.
Lodhi Road Records Lowest Temperature in the City
Cold conditions intensified on Monday as Delhi recorded lower-than-normal temperatures. The maximum temperature stood at 26.3°C, while the minimum dropped to 8.7°C. Lodhi Road was the coldest point with 8°C, followed by Ayanagar at 10.5°C, Palam at 8.6°C, and Ridge at 9.5°C.
