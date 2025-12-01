Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Day with Chilly Breeze and Minimal Sunshine
Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for December 1. Expect a mostly cloudy and cool day with temperatures between 17°C-28°C. Find out about wind speed and more.
Hyderabad Weather on Monday
Hyderabad is expected to have more clouds than sun on December 1. The sky will stay mostly cloudy through the day, with only brief moments of sunshine breaking through. The city is set to experience more chilly days ahead.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, with the afternoon warming up just enough to stay comfortable.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 28°C. Since the clouds will limit strong sunlight, the day should feel comfortable without much extra heat.
The sun rose at around 6:30 am and will set at about 5:40 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add a mild chill during the early hours and help keep the day pleasant.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.