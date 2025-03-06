Hyderabad Weather LATEST update: Cool nights, pleasant climate forecast for city and other districts; Check
Telangana residents are getting relief from the hot weather. Some districts are recording single-digit temperatures like in winter. Which districts are cooling down?
Hyderabad Weather
Telangana Weather: The Telugu states are experiencing scorching heat. The heat, which intensified in February before the start of summer, is blazing in March. People are suffering from scorching heat and hot winds during the day and humidity at night