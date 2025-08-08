Image Credit : Getty

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next five days. The IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 8 and 9, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Telangana will experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with light showers in the morning and intensifying rain after 2 pm. Heavy rain is expected until 6 pm, with moderate rainfall continuing in southern Telangana until 2 am.