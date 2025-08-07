Image Credit : Getty

There is currently a possibility of heavy rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The impact of rain is particularly high on the coastal areas and Rayalaseema. According to the latest press note released by the India Meteorological Department, 9 cm of rainfall was recorded in Rundavaram in Kurnool district, 8 cm in Alluru and Chittoor, and 7 cm in Guntakal in Anantapur district in the last 24 hours. Also...

Moderate rains were recorded in East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. For the next three days, i.e., from August 6 to 9, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and heavy rains in some areas. There is also a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 km/h along the coast.