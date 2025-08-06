Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued in THESE states
Heavy rains are lashing across the country, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains are likely to continue for the next two days. Here's a look at the affected areas
Heavy rain warning in Telangana
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that there is a possibility of heavy rain in several districts of Telangana state in the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued for some districts in the state. Officials are warning that rainfall is likely to be heavy, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.
Districts where it will rain on Thursday
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain on Thursday in the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagar Kurnool, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medchal, Hyderabad, Sircilla, Siddipet.
Rainfall already recorded
From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, seven mandals across the state recorded 6-10 cm of rainfall. The Meteorological Center said that 78 other mandals received 2-6 cm of rain.
In Rayalaseema, coastal areas
Due to the influence of surface circulations and troughs formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and Rayalaseema, it rained in many areas of Rayalaseema. Rains were also recorded at several places in the south and north coastal areas. However, the effect of the sun continued in some coastal areas, and the maximum temperature of 38 degrees was recorded in Kavali.
What will the weather be like in the coming days?
Officials say that there is a possibility of light to heavy rain in most parts of Rayalaseema and at several places in the coastal areas in the next 24 hours. They estimate that heavy rains may continue in the coastal and Rayalaseema regions for the next 2-3 days.