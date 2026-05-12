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Easy to sell

Investors can use their Demat account to buy and sell these gold receipts. So how is this different from other digital options like Gold ETFs? With EGRs, you can actually exchange your receipts for real physical gold bars or coins. This means you can save digitally and convert it to physical gold whenever you need. This new system is a blessing for common people who want to grow their savings safely. Gold investment is no longer about standing in a shop; it's now just a tap away on your phone.