Digital Gold Goes Mainstream: Buy Gold Easily via Stock Market in Minutes!
Indian stock market introduces Electronic Gold Receipt EGR, making digital gold buying easier than ever. Investors can now purchase small quantities of gold online and store them safely in secure vaults with transparency, convenience and flexibility.
'Electronic Gold Receipt'
For Indian families, gold isn't just an ornament; it's a crucial saving for a rainy day. Until now, we all went to jewellery shops to buy it. But in this digital age, the Indian stock market has introduced a super easy and safe way to buy gold, just like you buy shares. They call it the Electronic Gold Receipt, or EGR.
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No fear of gold being stolen
You can invest even in very small amounts
The best part about this method is that you can start with a very small investment. You can buy as little as 100 milligrams and slowly build up your gold savings. Plus, when you buy from a jeweller, you pay extra for 'wastage' and 'making charges'. With EGRs, there are no such hidden costs. You get gold at a transparent market price, which is the same all over the country.
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Easy to sell
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