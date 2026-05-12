Gold Price RISES Again On May 12: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold Price: Gold prices have shot up again this Tuesday. If you're planning to buy gold on May 12, you need to see this. Here's a quick look at the latest 22 and 24-carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Today's Gold Price
Gold prices shot up again on Tuesday, May 12. In Kolkata, the price for 18-carat gold has also increased. One gram is now Rs 11,549 (up by Rs 41), 10 grams are Rs 1,15,490 (up by Rs 410), and 100 grams cost Rs 11,54,900 (up by Rs 4,100).
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Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
In Kolkata, 22-carat gold prices have increased. One gram now costs Rs 14,115 (up by Rs 50), 10 grams cost Rs 1,41,150 (up by Rs 500), and 100 grams are priced at Rs 14,11,500 (up by Rs 5,000). For 24-carat gold, one gram is Rs 15,398 (up by Rs 54), 10 grams are Rs 1,53,980 (up by Rs 540), and 100 grams will cost you Rs 15,39,800 (up by Rs 5,400).
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Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad
Here are the gold rates in Hyderabad today. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,41,150, a jump of Rs 500 from yesterday. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,53,980, up by Rs 540. For 18-carat gold, 10 grams will cost you Rs 1,15,490, which is an increase of Rs 410.
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Today's Gold Price in Delhi
In Delhi, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,41,300, an increase of Rs 500 from yesterday. For 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,54,130 per 10 grams, up by Rs 540. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 1,15,640 per 10 grams, which is a Rs 410 increase.
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Today's Gold Price in Mumbai
In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 1,41,150, which is Rs 500 more than yesterday. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,53,980, an increase of Rs 540. For 18-carat gold, the rate is Rs 1,15,490 per 10 grams, up by Rs 410.
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Today's Gold Price in Jaipur
In Jaipur, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold has gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 1,41,300. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now Rs 1,54,130, an increase of Rs 540. For 18-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,15,640 per 10 grams, up by Rs 410.
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Today's Gold Price in Chennai
Chennai saw a significant price jump. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,43,300, a sharp increase of Rs 2,300. For 24-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,56,330 per 10 grams, up by Rs 2,510. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs 1,800.
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Today's Gold Price in Patna
In Patna, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,41,200, which is Rs 500 more than yesterday. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,54,030, an increase of Rs 540. For 18-carat gold, the price is Rs 1,15,540 per 10 grams, up by Rs 410.
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