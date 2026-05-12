2 8 Image Credit : Getty

Today's Gold Price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, 22-carat gold prices have increased. One gram now costs Rs 14,115 (up by Rs 50), 10 grams cost Rs 1,41,150 (up by Rs 500), and 100 grams are priced at Rs 14,11,500 (up by Rs 5,000). For 24-carat gold, one gram is Rs 15,398 (up by Rs 54), 10 grams are Rs 1,53,980 (up by Rs 540), and 100 grams will cost you Rs 15,39,800 (up by Rs 5,400).