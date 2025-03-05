Holiday special: Extra buses from Chennai for weekend travelers—All you need to know

Special buses will operate from Chennai to various cities for the weekend. Passengers traveling long distances are advised to book in advance to avoid congestion.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

Special buses are operated from Chennai to various cities during festival days like Diwali, Pongal, Ramzan, Christmas, and continuous holidays, as well as on special days like full moon and new moon, to facilitate the public to travel to their hometowns without difficulty.

Similarly, announcements regarding special buses are released every week on Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays. Accordingly, the announcement for special buses has been released ahead of the weekend holiday.  

budget 2025
article_image2

Tamil Nadu government transport

In a press release issued by the State Express Transport Corporation today: It is expected that more passengers will travel across Tamil Nadu from Chennai and other places on Friday, March 7, Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9. Considering this, Tamil Nadu government transport corporations have planned to operate additional special buses along with the daily operating buses. 


article_image3

weekend special buses

It is planned to operate 265 buses from Chennai Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur on Friday, March 7, and 270 buses on Saturday, March 8.

article_image4

Government bus

It is planned to operate 51 buses from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Oruur, Bangalore on Friday, March 07, and 51 buses on Saturday, March 08, from the above-mentioned places. Furthermore, 20 buses from Madhavaram on the 7th and 20 buses on the 8th will be operated as special buses.

article_image5

SETC

Furthermore, special buses are planned to be operated from all places according to the needs of passengers to facilitate their return to Chennai and Bangalore from their hometowns on Sunday.

article_image6

special bus booking

Currently, 8,490 passengers have booked to travel on Friday, 3,058 passengers on Saturday, and 8,347 passengers on Sunday this weekend. As this number is likely to increase further, passengers planning to travel long distances are advised to book their tickets through www.tnstc.in and the Mobile App to avoid congestion.

