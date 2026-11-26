A woman in China's Guangzhou has sparked an online debate after a video showed her knocking over electric scooters parked across a footpath and tactile paving. Carrying a child on her bicycle, she topples around 4-5 two-wheelers before riding away.

A woman in China's Guangzhou has drawn attention on social media after a video showed her knocking over several electric scooters parked across a pedestrian footpath and tactile paving. Carrying a child on her bicycle, she is seen kicking and toppling around four to five two-wheelers before getting back on her cycle and riding away.

The clip, shared by Instagram account @wchinapost with the caption "don't block the blind path", has sparked a discussion about illegal parking, pedestrian access and the frustration caused by vehicles obstructing walkways.

Scooters Block Tactile Paving

The video shows a row of electric scooters parked along a pavement, leaving little room for pedestrians and blocking the tactile paving laid into the walkway.

Such paving, often made up of raised strips or dots, helps visually impaired people navigate public spaces using a cane or their feet. When scooters and other obstacles are left on these paths, they can make it difficult and unsafe for people with visual disabilities to move around independently.

The woman appears to lose patience with the obstruction. She knocks down one scooter after another, with several vehicles falling onto the pavement. She then rides away with the child on her bicycle.

The video does not establish whether the scooters were parked illegally or whether the woman faced any consequences for damaging them.

Internet Divided, Many Support Woman

The footage has attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom supported the woman's actions and argued that pavements should remain clear for pedestrians.

One user said they fully supported the woman, while another praised her for ensuring that nobody occupied a pedestrian pathway with vehicles. Several commenters pointed out that the lane was specifically meant to help visually impaired people.

Some users also said they understood her frustration, arguing that sidewalks are meant for pedestrians and should not become parking spaces.

However, not everyone approved of the way she handled the situation. One commenter described knocking over the scooters as criminal damage, while arguing that authorities should do more to prevent vehicles from being parked in pedestrian areas.