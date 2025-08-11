Image Credit : Getty

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, heavy rainfall is expected today (Monday) in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal on August 13th, potentially leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from August 13th to 16th.

Statistics:

On Sunday, Akkapur in Nirmal district recorded 11.05 cm of rainfall, Phanigiri in Suryapet district recorded 8.93 cm, Ichoda in Adilabad district recorded 7.28 cm, and Duggondi in Warangal district recorded 6.70 cm. Heavy rains also occurred in Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Rangareddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Sangareddy districts.