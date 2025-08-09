Image Credit : Getty

Rain is expected in both states for the next week. Cloud coverage is extensive. Typhoon 'Podul' is moving towards Taiwan at a speed of 100 km/h. Cold winds and clouds from Antarctica may also increase rainfall.

Travel advisory: Despite comfortable weather today, roads are damaged in many areas. Potholes and slippery conditions are possible. Avoid driving faster than 40-50 km/h due to potential high wind speeds. Do not stay under trees during rainfall.