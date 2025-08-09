- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for 7 days; Check forecast
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Forecast Update: Light to heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next week. Rainfall might intensify from evening to night. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 km/h
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Forecast Update: Heavy rains have been creating havoc for the past week. Telugu states are getting drenched. Hyderabad is experiencing extremely heavy rainfall, raising concerns about potential cloudbursts. In this context, let's find out what the weather is like in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today and where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in several parts of Telangana from August 9 to 14. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in both states for the next five days. Wind speeds could reach 40-50 km/h for two days.
Satellite forecasts predict light showers in several parts of Telangana from early morning. Cloudy weather will persist throughout the day. After 4 pm, rain is expected to start in many districts, including Hyderabad, gradually intensifying into heavy rain. Light to moderate rainfall may continue from 10 pm to 1 am in several areas. The average temperature in Telangana is expected to be 28°C, with wind speeds reaching 12 km/h. Humidity will be around 70% during the day and 90% at night.
Cloudy weather is expected throughout the day in AP. Light rain will begin in coastal and north Andhra after 3 pm, potentially intensifying into heavy rain by evening. Rain will start in Rayalaseema after 7 pm and continue until midnight, with heavy rainfall possible in some areas. The average temperature in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be 33°C, with wind speeds reaching 13 km/h. Humidity will be around 58% during the day and 94% at night. These conditions are favorable for rain from evening to night.
Rain is expected in both states for the next week. Cloud coverage is extensive. Typhoon 'Podul' is moving towards Taiwan at a speed of 100 km/h. Cold winds and clouds from Antarctica may also increase rainfall.
Travel advisory: Despite comfortable weather today, roads are damaged in many areas. Potholes and slippery conditions are possible. Avoid driving faster than 40-50 km/h due to potential high wind speeds. Do not stay under trees during rainfall.