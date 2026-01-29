Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On January 29, 2026, Delhi is set to experience dense fog, cold winds, and increasing cold. Get all the details on visibility, temperature, flight delays, and the IMD alert in this Delhi Weather Update
Delhi Weather
The morning of Jan 29, 2026, will be challenging in Delhi. The day starts with dense fog and low visibility. Around 7 AM, seeing past 50-200m will be tough. Cold winds and high humidity will make it feel more biting. Be extra cautious when heading out.
Fog
By afternoon, the fog will clear a bit, but the cold will linger. The sky will be partly cloudy with weak sun. Temps may rise to 19-20°C, but cold winds will persist. Wind speed will be 10-15 km/h, with 70-90% humidity making it feel clammy.
Pollution
Pollution will worsen with the fog. The AQI may hit 150-200, which is tough for sensitive groups. High PM2.5 levels can cause breathing issues. Expect flight and train delays. Airlines are advising passengers to stay alert.
Night Temperature
After sunset at 5:57 PM, fog will return to Delhi. At night, temps will drop to 6-8°C. Wind speed will be 8-12 km/h with 85-95% humidity. Cold winds may cause shivering and 'cold day' conditions.
IMD Yellow Alert
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, with fog likely on Jan 30. The cold will last until Jan 31, with a chance of light rain on Feb 1-2. Drive slowly and use fog lights. Keep the elderly and children warm. This January is 2-3 degrees colder than usual.
