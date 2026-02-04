Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Cool Nights, Pleasant Days Ahead; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: On February 4, 2026, the weather in Gurgaon will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 22°C and the minimum 9°C. Light fog is possible in the morning, with sunshine during the day. Wind at 11.8 km/h, humidity 74%
Gurgaon Weather
Gurgaon Weather Update February 4, 2026: If you want to know about Gurgaon's weather on February 4, 2026, this update is for you. The weather in NCR is constantly changing at the start of February. Some places have cold and fog, while others get relief from the sun. The question is—will the cold be a problem in Gurgaon on February 4, or will the weather be pleasant?
What will Gurgaon's weather be like on February 4, 2026?
According to the weather department, the sky in Gurgaon will be clear on February 4, 2026. There might be light fog at the start of the day, but the sun will come out as the morning progresses. The weather will stay dry and pleasant all day.
Temperature: Cold or Relief?
The max temp will be 22°C and the min 9°C. Mornings and nights will be chilly, but the afternoon sun will offer relief. It's great weather for commuters.
Will it be safe to travel?
Yes, travel is expected to be completely safe. Visibility might be slightly low in some areas due to light morning fog, so be careful while driving. The fog will clear up completely during the day, and roads will be clear.
Recent Weather Changes?
The Western Disturbance that brought cold and fog is weakening. Weather will improve from Feb 4, with low rain chances. Dress warm for cool mornings and evenings.
Did You Know?
Gurgaon's average max temp in February is 20-22°C, signaling winter's end. On Feb 4, 2026, expect clear, pleasant weather, perfect for daily activities.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.