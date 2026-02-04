Today, winds will blow from the north-west at a speed of 8 km/h. Weather experts believe these winds indicate clearer weather in the coming days. This means the cold might gradually weaken.

Why did it get so cold in the past few days?

Recently, the cold in Delhi increased unusually due to a Western Disturbance. February 2 was recorded as the coldest day of the month, with a maximum temperature of just 17.5 degrees, about 5 degrees below normal.