Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather Update
Delhi Weather Today: Delhi's weather is once again making people think. On February 4, 2026, the weather in the capital is neither completely clear nor completely bad—it's going through a mysterious change. The morning is starting with light to moderate fog, raising concerns for everyone from the general public to travelers. The big question is—is it safe to travel in Delhi today?
How dangerous can morning fog be?
According to the weather department, light fog may be seen in many areas of Delhi this morning, while some places might experience moderate fog. This can significantly reduce visibility. In recent days, fog has caused visibility to drop to 50 meters, making it risky to drive on roads and highways.
Will today's temperature bring relief or more trouble?
Today, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to be between 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Light sunshine during the day might offer some relief, but the morning and night chill can still make people shiver.
Is the wind direction signaling a change in weather?
Today, winds will blow from the north-west at a speed of 8 km/h. Weather experts believe these winds indicate clearer weather in the coming days. This means the cold might gradually weaken.
Why did it get so cold in the past few days?
Recently, the cold in Delhi increased unusually due to a Western Disturbance. February 2 was recorded as the coldest day of the month, with a maximum temperature of just 17.5 degrees, about 5 degrees below normal.
What's the essential advice for travelers and the public?
- Use fog lights when driving in the morning.
- Keep your speed low on the highway.
- Protect the elderly and children from the cold.
- Be sure to wear warm clothes.
- Keep checking weather updates due to the IMD Yellow Alert.
Will the weather improve in the coming days?
According to the weather department, there are signs of improvement in Delhi's weather after February 8. The fog will decrease, and the temperature may gradually return to normal.
