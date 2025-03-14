Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 14: Minor temperature drop in THESE cities; heat risks persist

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 14: Gujarat will experience another hot and dry day on Friday with temperatures reaching 38-39°C. Check the forecast here.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 14: Friday will be yet another hot and dry day with temperatures hovering around 38-39°C in multiple cities. The real feel temperatures will be just as high, making outdoor activities uncomfortable and potentially dangerous. Let’s look at the detailed weather forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

The temperature will remain two to three degrees less than March 13. Heat exhaustion and dehydration risks are high, so it’s best to limit outdoor activities, especially in the afternoon.

Surat

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

Temperature will be slightly less. Stay hydrated and wear light clothing to cope with the heat.