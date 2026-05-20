A frightening road accident in Gujarat's Lunawada has triggered strong reactions online after shocking CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media. The accident took place near Malekpur village at the Lunawada Road Circle in Mahisagar district.

According to visuals from the CCTV footage, a high-speed car suddenly lost control while moving on the road. Within seconds, the vehicle rammed into a motorcycle before crashing into small roadside kiosk-style shops that appeared to be empty at the time.

Location : Gujarat



Why do people lose control so easily?!pic.twitter.com/DGEn8ZGWiL — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) May 20, 2026

The speeding car also hit a woman standing near the roadside. The impact threw the woman violently, while another man standing nearby narrowly escaped after quickly jumping to the side moments before the crash.

The video has now gone viral on social media platforms, with many users debating what may have caused the driver to lose control so suddenly.