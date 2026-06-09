- Home
- India
- LPG Price Rise and Subsidy Cut: No More Extra Cylinders! Govt Cuts Ujjwala Yojana Subsidy Amid Price Rise
LPG Price Rise and Subsidy Cut: No More Extra Cylinders! Govt Cuts Ujjwala Yojana Subsidy Amid Price Rise
The government has delivered some tough news for households. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the number of subsidised LPG cylinders per year has been slashed from nine to just four.
15
Image Credit : Getty
Government Reduces Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana
Everyone is feeling the heat from rising cooking gas prices. Whether it's for commercial or home use, people are struggling to book and pay for cylinders. And right now, the government has announced more bad news.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Government Reduces Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana
Earlier, families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana could get nine subsidised LPG cylinders a year. The government announced on Monday that it has now cut this limit down to just four.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Government Reduces Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana
The government says it brought this change keeping average family usage in mind. This announcement comes just as international LPG prices are shooting up. Tensions in West Asia are the main reason, as they have disrupted global fuel supply chains and pushed up import costs.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Government Reduces Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana
Under the new rules, families covered by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will still get financial help. However, the government has reduced the number of cylinders they can get annually to four. Ujjwala users will receive a subsidy of up to ₹300 per cylinder, but only for the first four refills.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Government Reduces Subsidised LPG Cylinders Under PM Ujjwala Yojana
LPG cylinder prices keep rising, mainly because of the Saudi Contract Price (CP), the global benchmark for pricing. Even with this big jump, customers aren't paying the full international rate. Officials say that state-owned oil marketing companies are absorbing most of the cost, losing around ₹700 on every cylinder.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos