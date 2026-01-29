Good News From Mamata Govt: Rs 60,000 Installment Coming This January
The first installment of 60,000 rupees is starting to be deposited into the accounts of old applicants under the Awas Yojana. From the end of January, about 20.05 lakh beneficiaries will receive this money.
Mamata govt to deposit Rs 60,000
With elections near, the state govt is focusing on citizens. Amid budget buzz, great news: the Mamata govt is depositing Rs 60,000 into accounts this January. Learn more.
Banglar Bari/Awas Yojana
Direct bank transfers for the Banglar Bari/Awas Yojana are starting soon. Funds will be deposited into beneficiary accounts from the end of January, starting Jan 28, for the first installment.
First installment
In this phase, 20.05 lakh beneficiaries will get the first installment. The scheme provides a total of Rs 1.20 lakh in two installments of Rs 60,000 each for home construction.
Duare Sarkar
Those who recently applied via Duare Sarkar camps won't get funds now. This round is for older applicants. Those whose verification is incomplete may also not receive money.
Banglar Bari/Awas Yojana
Great news for state residents! Money will be deposited this month directly to beneficiaries of the Banglar Bari/Awas Yojana. The funds arrive in two installments, starting Jan 28.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.