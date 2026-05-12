Durga Puja is just about 5 months away. Thinking of a Goa trip? You need to start planning right away. This guide tells you the best dates to travel for cheaper rates, where to stay, and what to see beyond Baga-Calangute – from Aguada Fort to Dudhsagar Falls.

With Durga Puja just five months away, it's time to mark your calendar. If a Goa trip is on your mind, you should finalise your plans this August itself. It's a golden rule for Puja holidays – plan early. Booking at the last minute will only lead to regret and an empty wallet.

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Between Panchami and Dashami, from October 16th to 21st, 2026, Goa will be completely packed. Flight tickets will shoot up to ₹12,000-₹18,000, and hotel prices will triple. You won't find an inch of space on Baga or Calangute beaches. Expect long queues at restaurants and double the rates for scooty rentals.

So, here's a pro tip: shift your dates to after Lakshmi Puja. The period from October 26th to 30th is the real 'golden window'. The Puja crowd will have left, and the Diwali rush won't have started. It's less crowded, and prices are almost half. If you book now, you can get flights for ₹5,000-₹6,000 and find rooms for ₹1,200 that would otherwise cost ₹3,000. You can easily save ₹20,000 on a four-day trip.

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So, what's on the itinerary?

If you're in North Goa, enjoy water sports at Baga Beach and shop at the Wednesday flea market on Anjuna Beach. Watch the sunset over the Arabian Sea from Aguada Fort. Don't forget to strike the 'Dil Chahta Hai' pose at Chapora Fort. A visit to the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Sé Cathedral in Old Goa is a must. The view from the cliffs of Vagator Beach is also unmissable.

If you're looking for peace and quiet, head to South Goa. You can go kayaking at Palolem Beach or take a boat to Butterfly Beach. Agonda Beach is perfect for those seeking solitude. Enjoy a quiet evening coffee at Colva Beach. If you have time, take a day trip to Dudhsagar Falls. The waterfall is in its full glory in October, surrounded by lush greenery.

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For party lovers, Tito's Lane in North Goa is the place to be; you can also check out Cafe Mambos. For food, you must try the Goan fish curry-rice and prawn balchão at a beach shack. Renting a scooty costs around ₹300-₹400 a day, and you can cover all the spots easily once you fill up the petrol. Local buses are also a cheap option.

The weather in late October is fantastic. Temperatures range from 25-32 degrees, with no rain. The humidity is low, and the evenings are breezy. You can swim in the sea, but always be careful if you see a red flag.

Why you should book now:

1. Booking in advance can make your flights and hotels up to 40% cheaper.

2. You can get rooms near your favourite spots.

3. Scooty rentals will be easily available.

4. You can avoid last-minute hassles and holiday stress.

Remember, Puja is just about five months away. Don't delay by saying 'I'll see later'. Open your calendar, manage your leaves, and check for tickets today. Whether you want to relax on an empty beach or get stuck in a crowd, the choice is yours.