Lifestyle

Mango to Orange: 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd

Mango to Orange are 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd. These include citrus fruits, mangoes, and radishes due to possible curdling

Image credits: Pixabay

Citrus Fruits

Combining curd with citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits can lead to curdling. The acidic nature of citrus fruits can cause the proteins in curd to coagulate

Image credits: Pixabay

Mango

Similar to citrus fruits, mangoes are acidic. Combining mangoes with curd can lead to curdling and may cause digestive discomfort in some individuals

Image credits: Pixabay

Radishes

Radishes are considered heating in Ayurveda, and combining them with curd can lead to an imbalance in the body, according to Ayurvedic principles

Image credits: Pixabay

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are acidic, and combining them with curd can also lead to curdling. Some people may experience digestive discomfort when consuming this combination

Image credits: Pixabay

Fish

Mixing curd with fish is generally not recommended as it can be heavy for digestion

Image credits: Pixabay

Eggplant

According to Ayurveda, combining curd with eggplant can be difficult to digest and may cause digestive issues

Image credits: Pixabay

Egg

Combining eggs with Curd leads to conflicting enzymes that can hinder digestion

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One