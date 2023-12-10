Mango to Orange: 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd

Lifestyle
Mango to Orange are 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd. These include citrus fruits, mangoes, and radishes due to possible curdling
Combining curd with citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits can lead to curdling. The acidic nature of citrus fruits can cause the proteins in curd to coagulate
Similar to citrus fruits, mangoes are acidic. Combining mangoes with curd can lead to curdling and may cause digestive discomfort in some individuals
Radishes are considered heating in Ayurveda, and combining them with curd can lead to an imbalance in the body, according to Ayurvedic principles
Tomatoes are acidic, and combining them with curd can also lead to curdling. Some people may experience digestive discomfort when consuming this combination
Mixing curd with fish is generally not recommended as it can be heavy for digestion
According to Ayurveda, combining curd with eggplant can be difficult to digest and may cause digestive issues
Combining eggs with Curd leads to conflicting enzymes that can hinder digestion