We spend years preparing for a career. We study, earn degrees, attend interviews and learn new skills before stepping into the professional world. But when it comes to marriage, one of the biggest decisions of our lives, how much time do we actually spend preparing?

For many people, the preparation begins and ends with planning a wedding. Choosing a venue, finalising outfits, making guest lists and organising ceremonies often take months. But what about preparing for the life that begins after the wedding? Understanding a partner, managing expectations, handling disagreements and accepting responsibilities are equally important, yet these aspects rarely receive the same attention.

A college in Goa is now attempting to change this approach by introducing a certificate course on marriage readiness, encouraging young people to think beyond wedding celebrations and understand what it takes to build a healthy, lasting relationship.