Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar states the state will share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu if stocks allow, following Supreme Court orders. He also announced a cabinet decision to confiscate the book Basavamantapa over controversial content.

Karnataka Ready To Share Cauvery Water With Tamil Nadu Says Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state would provide Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu if sufficient water was available with the state. "If we have water, we will give it to Tamil Nadu," Shivakumar said while responding to a question on the Cauvery water-sharing issue. He said Tamil Nadu’s petition had been dismissed by the SC, adding that the water availability situation was known to everyone. “I could not release bagina this time,” he said, referring to the traditional offering of gratitude to the Cauvery River.

Earlier, D K Shivakumar said the state had won within the legal framework on the Cauvery issue and that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have got justice, which should now be implemented. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the matter is no longer in anyone’s hands and that the law of the land and the Supreme Court’s order must be followed. “The Supreme Court in our land said, give water to Tamil Nadu. We will follow that,” he said. He said Karnataka would not pick a quarrel over the issue, adding that there was no need for it. Tamil Nadu is carrying out several projects downstream, he added.

Government Action Against 'Basavamantapa'

Meanwhile, The Karnataka CM said that he Karnataka Cabinet had unanimously decided to confiscate the book ‘Basavamantapa’ and had already issued directions in this regard. Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, he said Basavanna was a cultural leader whose thoughts and teachings were followed across the country. He added that statues of Basavanna had been installed in villages and in Delhi. “Basavanna is a cultural leader. His every thought is being adopted by governments. His footsteps are a model for the entire country. That is why his statue has been installed in Delhi,” he said.

He further said people in villages, homes, schools and offices were trying to understand Basavanna’s conduct and thoughts and follow his teachings. Expressing concern over the contents of the book, Shivakumar alleged that some miscreants were attempting to create hatred in society by targeting major communities. “All my Cabinet colleagues have taken a unanimous decision. The entire Cabinet together has signed. The Basava Samiti had also written a letter to me. We discussed this at length,” he said.

He said the Cabinet had discussed the issue at length during its meeting on Thursday and decided to take action. “We will do the work of confiscating the book. We have already given directions to confiscate the book Basavamantapa. Action will be taken against whoever is behind this. The Cabinet has decided to take action,” he added. Shivakumar said several leaders had expressed concern over the issue, apprehending protests and a possible breach of peace in the state. He said the Cabinet therefore decided to act immediately. He reiterated that the decision to confiscate the book was taken after detailed discussions in the Cabinet, describing the matter as one of great disrespect to Karnataka.