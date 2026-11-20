Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that a Botswana-origin cheetah, KOMG 3, has given birth to four cubs in the wild. This marks a major success for India's reintroduction program, raising the total cheetah population in India to 62.

Landmark Moment for Project Cheetah as Botswana Female Gives Birth

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, KOMG 3, gave birth to four cubs in the wild, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC), Bhupender Yadav, said on Friday, describing it as a landmark moment for Project Cheetah. In a post on X, Yadav said KOMG 3 was the first female cheetah from Botswana to give birth. He added that the development marked a milestone in India’s efforts to restore a viable cheetah population.

“KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild today. Notably, she is the first female cheetah from Botswana to give birth. This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population,” he wrote on X.

KOMG 3, a two-and-a-half-year-old female cheetah from Botswana, gave birth to four healthy cubs in the wild today. Notably, she is the first female cheetah from Botswana to give birth. This is a landmark moment for Project Cheetah and a proud milestone in India’s journey towards restoring a viable cheetah population. Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions. This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022. With these four new arrivals, India's cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals. Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort. Behind this milestone lie countless hours of dedication, commitment and hard work by the managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 20, 2026

Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 gave birth under natural conditions. This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the cheetah reintroduction programme began in 2022, according to the minister. “Having spent more than four months in the wild, KOMG 3 has now given birth under natural conditions. This is the second recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction programme began in 2022,” he said.

With the birth of the four cubs, India’s cheetah population has increased to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals. “With these four new arrivals, India's cheetah population has risen to 62, including 43 Indian-born individuals,” the Minister added.

Yadav said the births strengthened hopes for conservation efforts and reflected the importance of patience, perseverance and collective efforts. “Every such birth strengthens our hope, deepens our commitment and reminds us that conservation is a journey of patience, perseverance and collective effort,” he said. He also acknowledged the contribution of project managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and others working for the success of Project Cheetah. “Behind this milestone lie countless hours of dedication, commitment and hard work by the managers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff and everyone working tirelessly for the success of Project Cheetah,” he added. (ANI)