The Supreme Court denied an urgent hearing on a recall application concerning a split verdict on the 2023 Election Commissioner appointment law, directing the issue be addressed before the assigned five-judge Constitution bench instead.

Supreme Court Declines Plea to Recall Split Verdict on Poll Law Case

The Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing on an application seeking recall of its September 23 split verdict referring the challenge to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, to a five-judge Constitution bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused advocate Prashant Bhushan’s request to list the recall application before the original two-judge bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which had delivered the split verdict. The recall application raises apprehensions of bias against Justice Sharma on the ground that his son is a standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The CJI asked Bhushan to raise the issue before the five-judge Constitution bench when the matter comes up for hearing.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was also part of the CJI-led bench, observed that the Constitution bench could examine the question concerning the validity of the reference itself. Bhushan argued that the reference had arisen solely because of Justice Sharma’s dissenting opinion. Responding to his submission, the CJI said, "If Justice Sharma had not dissented in this case, then it would not have been referred to the Constitution Bench." The CJI further pointed out that Justice Datta had also ultimately agreed to refer the matter to a larger bench, adding, "My role was only to constitute the bench."

Bhushan, however, insisted that the recall application should be placed before the original bench and sought a hearing next week. He cited the possibility that Justice Sharma’s impending retirement could affect consideration of the application. Declining the request, the CJI said, "You can raise (it) before the bench when the matter comes. The presiding judge is there in any case."

The application challenged the reference of petitions questioning the law governing the appointment and service conditions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners to a larger bench. It alleged that Justice Sharma ought not to have participated in the proceedings because of his son’s professional association with the Election Commission.

The September 23 split verdict arose from petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Justices Datta and Sharma had delivered divergent opinions on whether the petitions challenging the legislation should be referred to a larger bench. While Justice Datta held that a reference to a larger bench was unnecessary, Justice Sharma favoured referring the matter to a larger bench. The bench ultimately referred the issue to a five-judge Constitution bench and placed the matter before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions.

The petitions before the Supreme Court challenge the validity of the 2023 law, which changed the selection mechanism for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners by excluding the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee. The 2023 legislation replaced the selection mechanism prescribed by the Supreme Court in its 2023 judgment in the Anoop Baranwal case. Under the new law, the selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.