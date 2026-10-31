Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced his marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan. The 56-year-old political leader shared the news on X on Saturday, posting photographs of the two together with the caption, “A new journey began yesterday”.

A new journey began yesterday 💍@Nidhi https://t.co/BXbdLq2d1H — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026

Abdullah tagged Razdan in the post, which came a day after the wedding.

Nidhi also shared the news with images on X, captioned: 'It's done bro'.

It’s done bro 💍 @OmarAbdullah https://t.co/I3V5HnCz7C — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 31, 2026

The announcement comes around three months after the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve Abdullah’s marriage to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.