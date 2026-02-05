Ghaziabad Sisters Suicide Case: Girls Wanted to Marry Korean Boys, Father Had 3 Wives
Ghaziabad Girls News: This case now seems to be related not only to suicide but also to several issues like social media, mobile phone addiction, and family pressure.
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Sisters Jump from Ninth Floor in Apparent Suicide
The shocking incident occurred in Bharat City Society, where three minor sisters ended their lives, leaving the community and their family in disbelief and sorrow.
K-Pop and Korean Dreams: The Sisters' Diary Reveals Deep Cultural Influence
A diary found at the scene detailed the sisters' fascination with Korean culture, music, and lifestyle, including a strong desire to marry Korean men.
"Sorry, Mom and Dad": A Heartbreaking One-Page Suicide Note Found
Police discovered a brief suicide note expressing remorse, along with an eight-page diary that offered a glimpse into the girls' thoughts and feelings.
Family Tensions and Mobile Phone Ban May Have Led to Tragedy
The investigation points to family stress, including the father's two marriages and a recent ban on mobile phone use, as potential contributing factors.
A Chilling Timeline: The Sisters' Final Moments Before the Tragic Leap
In the early hours, the girls locked themselves in a room. Minutes later, their horrified father witnessed them jump from the balcony one by one.
