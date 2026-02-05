Ghaziabad Suicide Mystery: Police Probe Debt, Online Game and Family Dynamics
Ghaziabad Mystery Case: The deaths of 3 minor sisters in Ghaziabad have raised many questions. A Korean game addiction, changed identity, father's 3 wives, a ₹2 crore debt, and a marriage threat—did all these lead to the horrifying decision?
Ghaziabad Sisters Suicide Mystery:
The deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad have shaken the nation. It's a dangerous mix of online gaming addiction, digital identity, family pressure, and financial crisis. Did a Korean game, a father's complex family life, a 2 crore debt, and home stress lead to this tragedy?
What is the case of the three sisters' deaths?
Police say three sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, jumped from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad. Two held hands, while the third jumped separately. All three were declared dead at the hospital.
Was a Korean game the cause of death?
The investigation found the sisters were addicted to a Korean task-based 'love game.' This involved emotional connection and identity change. They began to see themselves as Korean, not Indian.
How deep was the 'Korean identity' impact?
Police said the sisters used Korean names online (Maria, Eliza, Cindy) and had a decent following. Their virtual identity had completely taken over their real lives, even on their phone lock screens.
How did the father's debt and home stress increase?
The father, allegedly married to three sisters, had a ₹2 crore debt. Financial strain was severe. When he discovered his daughters' gaming addiction, he deleted their accounts and took their phones.
Was the marriage threat the turning point?
Sources say the father threatened marriage. The sisters refused, identifying as Korean, which increased pressure. A diary was found saying, “Read everything... Sorry Papa, I am truly sorry.”
Is this a warning like Blue Whale?
Officials compare this to the Blue Whale Challenge due to psychological manipulation. The DGP stressed the need for cyber awareness. This case is a warning about the dangers of online addiction and lack of family communication.
