Ghaziabad Suicide Case: 5 Questions That Could Reveal the Truth Behind Sisters’ Deaths
Ghaziabad Three Sisters Suicide Mystery: A Korean love game became so overwhelming for three sisters in Ghaziabad that they embraced death under its influence. The real reason is still a mystery.
5 Questions That Could Reveal the Truth Behind Sisters’ Deaths
The suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society has shocked the nation. Evidence found by police has deepened the mystery. Cops are now investigating 5 key questions.
First question in the Ghaziabad suicide?
The balcony from which the three sisters jumped didn't have enough space on the railing or outside to stand properly. However, residents in the opposite flat claim a girl was sitting on the railing.
Second question in the Ghaziabad suicide case?
They jumped from about 85 feet. One body was 1 ft from the wall, another 8 ft, and the third 9 ft away. It's odd for bodies to fall so close to the wall from such a height.
Third question in the Ghaziabad suicide case?
The father, Chetan Singh, said the girls jumped while sitting. If so, their bodies should have fallen in the same direction, but they were found in different directions.
Fourth question in the Ghaziabad suicide case?
Could family issues be the reason? Neighbors say Chetan had two wives, who are sisters. One had already left. Before the incident, the wives were heard arguing, hinting at other issues.
Fifth question in the Ghaziabad suicide case?
According to media reports, when the police commissioner arrived, the two wives locked themselves inside and refused to come out. Meanwhile, the husband was seen crying and pleading with the police.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.