Faridabad Weather LATEST Update: Light Fog Amid Sunshine to Increase Cold? Check Forecast
Faridabad Weather LATEST Update: Today, Feb 5th in Faridabad, expect light fog and cold winds amid sunshine. How might this affect your morning? Get the details on temperature, AQI, and the forecast for the coming days
Weather
On February 5, 2026, Faridabad's weather will be mostly sunny. The morning might feel a bit chilly with some light fog. Sunrise is at 7:06 AM, with temps hitting 24°C by afternoon.
IMD Weather
According to the IMD, the minimum night temperature could drop to 12°C. Winds from the W-NW at 10-15 km/h will make it feel colder. No rain is expected; the weather will be dry.
Temperature
At 6 AM, temps will be 14-15°C with clear skies. By 1 PM, it'll be a sunny 24°C. At 4 PM, 23°C with a light breeze. At 8 PM, 18-20°C and clear. Temps are up slightly.
AQI
The AQI could be moderate to poor, mainly due to fog. Wear a mask if you go out. Dress warmly for the low temps and enjoy the sun. People with respiratory issues should be cautious.
Slight Chill
A slight chill will continue in North India due to a western disturbance. Temps will rise from Feb 6. Faridabad will have morning fog and a slight chill, but sunny days ahead.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.