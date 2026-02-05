Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature to Drop Again? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather remains unpredictable, with cool mornings, warm days. It's reported that due to a western disturbance, temperature might drop by 2-3 degrees in the next three days, but a harsh winter is unlikely to return
Kolkata Weather
Cool mornings turn into hot days, with temperatures dropping again at night. This weather fluctuation is tiring. Get the latest update on how long this pattern will continue.
Yesterday's Temperature
Yesterday's max temp in Alipore and Dum Dum was 27.4°C, with a min of 16-17°C. Diamond Harbour's max temp was almost 29.3°C. Get the details.
Winter
Will winter return to Bengal? The Alipore Met Office says minimum temps in North and South Bengal will drop by 2-3°C in the next three days, but night temps will remain stable.
Sudden Low Temperatures
A western disturbance is bringing clouds to West Bengal. Once they clear, northerly winds will cause a sudden temperature drop, but it won't be severely cold. Today's max temp is 27°C, min 17°C.
Light Fog
Light fog will continue in North Bengal districts until Tuesday. Dense fog is expected in parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar on Thursday, prompting a yellow alert.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.