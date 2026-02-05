Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On February 5, Delhi is likely to experience dense fog and severe cold. Get all the details on today's temperature, AQI, yellow alert, and its impact on travel
Delhi Weather
Delhiites may start their day on Feb 5, 2026, with severe cold and dense fog. Visibility will be very low, so commuters and school buses should be extra cautious.
IMD Forecast
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR on Feb 5 could be around 9°C and the maximum around 21°C. At night, it might drop to 8-10°C.
Yellow Alert
The sky may remain partly cloudy all day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog in the morning. Light winds at 8-15 km/h might offer some relief.
AQI
Delhi's air quality may stay in the 'poor' category due to cold and low wind, with AQI between 250-300. Fog could delay flights and trains. Highway visibility may drop to 50m.
Fog
Doctors advise wearing warm clothes, drinking warm water, and avoiding going out in the morning and evening. The elderly and children need special care. Fog will persist until Feb 8.
