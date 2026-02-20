The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, alleging the PM is 'compromised'. IYC members protested shirtless, citing a US trade deal and unemployment. BJP leaders condemned the act, calling it a disruption.

'PM is Compromised': IYC Vows to Continue Fight

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday raised its voice at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, and protested against the Prime Minister, who has "compromised the nation's identity", a party release said.

Addressing the issue at the AI Summit, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that the youth of the country "will no longer remain silent." "The Indian Youth Congress made it clear that the youth of the country will no longer remain silent. 'PM is compromised' is not just a slogan, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth. This trade deal with the US is a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US. Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth," Chib said.

IYC National President clarified that the party was "not against the AI Summit" but firmly opposed "any compromise with India's interests." "We are against any compromise with India's interests. When the country's farmers are being compromised, anti-India trade agreements are being signed, and youth are being pushed into hate politics while keeping them unemployed, should we remain silent? This country belongs to 1.4 billion citizens," he added.

Further, launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, he asserted that the "Prime Minister is compromised" and "that does not mean that the public should remain silent." "If the Prime Minister is compromised, it does not mean that the public should remain silent. If we know how to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi ji, we also know how to follow the path shown by Sardar Bhagat Singh ji. We will never allow the interests of the country's youth and farmers to be compromised. If we protest on the streets, we are stopped. Social media posts against the government are removed under the guise of IT rules. So what recourse do we have? We are against any compromise with India's interests, which is why we held this protest today," he added in the release.

IYC Members Stage 'Shirtless' Protest at Summit Venue

Earlier in the day, a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM"..

BJP Slams 'Shameless' Disruption by Congress

Reacting to the protest and criticising the Congress party, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that the Opposition party must have been intimidated over the grand manner in which the AI summit took place. The Union Minister urged the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics, highlighting the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the Summit, following a "shirtless" protest. During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event. (ANI)