Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned an Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit as 'shameless' and 'anti-India.' The IYC protested against a 'compromised PM,' while Congress leaders also slammed the summit's alleged mismanagement.

Pradhan Slams 'Shameless' Protest

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday condemned a protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling it "shameless" and accusing the Congress party of displaying an "anti-India mindset." He also remarked that a party that praises only one family can never accept praise for the nation. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "A party that praises only one family can never accept praise for the nation. The protest staged by the Congress party is shameless. This is condemnable. They have shown their anti-India mindset. The Congress party has put the nation to shame."

IYC Protests Against 'Compromised PM'

The criticism came after a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM"

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress stated.

Congress Leaders Allege Summit Mismanagement

The protest followed remarks by Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, who criticised the Government on the organisation of the summit, saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement. "What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India, has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said.

Protestors Detained

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained some of the protesting workers from the Bharat Mandapam premises, and as per sources, legal action against the protestors is being initiated. (ANI)