Monu Meturbala, a 19-year-old from Bihar, is running across India to visit all 12 Jyotirlingas after his mother recovered from a serious illness. Covering 50 km daily, he has run 8,000 km, earning praise online, with many comparing him to Shravan Kumar.

A man from Bihar has fulfilled his long-standing vow to run across India and visit all 12 Jyotirlingas after his mother recovered from an illness.

The Bihari man, identified as a 19-year-old Monu Meturbala from Araria district, began his journey on March 15, 2026, and runs around 50 km daily as part of his pilgrimage. In a video that went viral on social media, Monu was seen being stopped by police, who noticed his unusual pilgrimage and interacted with him about his journey.

During his long journey on foot, Monu Meturbala came across people who touched his feet as a mark of respect and sought his blessings, while others gathered to encourage him as he continued his religious pilgrimage across the country.

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What Happened to Monu’s Mother?

Monu Meturbala’s religious undertaking stemmed from his deep devotion to Lord Shiva and his desire to fulfil a vow after his mother recovered from an illness. According to local reports, Monu’s mother had suffered a serious illness, prompting him to pray for her recovery and promise to undertake the pilgrimage if she regained her health.

After his mother miraculously recovered from her illness, the 19-year-old man decided to fulfill his promise by visiting the sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country, starting with Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. He has also decided to include the Char Dham pilgrimage in his journey.

Monu Meturbala has reportedly covered 8,000 kilometres on foot and completed visits to five of the 12 Jyotirlingas as he continues his cross-country pilgrimage. He recently traversed Maharashtra, receiving a warm and enthusiastic welcome from locals in places like Parbhani and the holy town of Trimbakeshwar.

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Monu Meturbala’s mother’s illness appeared to have been a critical turning point that transformed his deep-seated devotion into an extraordinary feat of physical endurance and filial duty.

Refusing to take any vehicular transport throughout the grueling journey, Monu relies solely on the generosity of local communities and fellow devotees for food and basic shelter as he makes his way between the sacred sites.

Social Media Hails Monu Meturbala’s Devotion To His Mother

The viral video of Bihari man Monu Meturbala’s pilgrimage has drawn widespread praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users applauding his devotion to his mother and determination to fulfil his promise.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised his determination and offered prayers for his journey and his mother’s well-being, while others urged people to support him with food, water, and shelter along his route.

Another section of users also drew parallels between Monu and Shravan Kumar, the legendary figure known for his devotion to his parents, while others praised his devotion to Lord Shiva and prayed for his safe journey and his mother’s continued good health.

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Monu Meturbala’s religious journey continues to inspire millions across the country, turning ordinary highways into paths of profound faith and endurance.

As he pushes forward to complete the remaining Jyotirlingas and the Char Dham circuit, his journey stands as a powerful reminder of the lengths a devoted son will go to honor a sacred promise.

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