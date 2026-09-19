Tamil Nadu Governor R.V. Arlekar joined the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2026 at Marina Beach, Chennai. Part of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign, he urged people to make cleanliness a daily habit rather than a one-day event.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday participated in the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2026 programme at Marina Beach in Chennai as part of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign, calling for cleanliness to become a regular habit rather than an activity limited to special occasions.

Cleanliness Should be a Daily Habit

Speaking at the event, Arlekar said maintaining cleanliness should be a part of everyday life and stressed the need for people to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. "It is very unfortunate that we have to come here for cleaning. It should have been our habit to clean the beach, our atmosphere, all our belongings. That should have been our habit. But we have to observe the day today throughout the world, in our country and in our state," Arlekar said.

The Governor said the young volunteers participating in the cleanup had already conveyed an important message through their actions. "I am not here to give any message. Our youth who have gathered here, who have come and have started the cleaning of the beach, have given us the message," he said.

About the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 Campaign

Arlekar participated in the beach-cleaning activity along with volunteers and other participants at Marina Beach, highlighting the importance of public participation in protecting coastal ecosystems and maintaining cleaner surroundings. The event was organised as part of the fifth edition of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign, the nationwide coastal cleanliness initiative of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The 2026 campaign is being observed from September 12 to 19 and will culminate with International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 19. International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed on the third Saturday of September every year to encourage citizens to remove litter from beaches, raise awareness about marine pollution and promote the protection of oceans and waterways.

Nationwide Initiative

The 2026 edition of Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 is being conducted across coastal locations in the country with the participation of citizens, students, coastal communities, government institutions and volunteers. The campaign focuses on reducing marine litter, promoting responsible waste management and strengthening public awareness about ocean conservation.

Ahead of the main observance, a coastal cleanup drive was also organised at Digha Beach in West Bengal, where around 100 college students and officials from marine and government institutions participated. The initiative was organised as a prelude to International Coastal Cleanup Day and aimed at increasing awareness about marine pollution and sustainable coastal practices.

The campaign also involves activities such as coastal cleanups, the Ocean Conservation Pledge, youth engagement programmes, rallies and other public-awareness initiatives, with the objective of encouraging long-term community participation in protecting India's coastal and marine environment.

The Governor's participation in the Marina Beach programme comes as Chennai joins coastal communities across the country in marking International Coastal Cleanup Day and promoting the message of cleaner beaches and healthier oceans.