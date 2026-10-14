The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Dream Wednesday 8 PM results for October 14, 2026, are being announced today, with the highly anticipated Rs 1 Crore jackpot winner taking centre stage. Participants can find the full winners list here!

The highly anticipated results for the Nagaland State Lottery's "Dear Dream Wednesday" draw are scheduled to be declared precisely at Today 8 PM, October 14, 2026. Participants across the region are eagerly awaiting the announcement, particularly keen to discover the fortunate individual who will claim the life-changing Rs 1 Crore jackpot.

As a popular daily event, the Nagaland State Lottery draws consistently capture public attention, offering substantial prizes across numerous categories and bringing hope and excitement to countless individuals.

Operating with a commitment to providing regular opportunities, the Nagaland State Lottery conducts three distinct draws each day, catering to different schedules with results announced for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and the much-awaited 8 PM timings. Among these, the "Dear Dream Wednesday" 8 PM draw stands out, drawing significant anticipation due to its prestigious top prize and the allure of making dreams a reality for one lucky winner.

Who Won the Rs 1 Crore Jackpot?

All eyes are on the announcement of the winner for the coveted Rs 1 Crore first prize from today's "Dear Dream Wednesday" 8 PM draw. This significant sum has the potential to be truly life-changing for the lucky ticket holder. Lottery enthusiasts and participants are advised to prepare their tickets, as the official numbers will be unveiled precisely at 8 PM Today. The moment the results go live, ticket holders can quickly cross-reference their chosen numbers with the declared winning sequence to ascertain if they hold the key to this substantial fortune.

A Comprehensive Look at the Prize Tiers

While the ₹1 Crore jackpot understandably garners the most attention, the "Dear Dream Wednesday" lottery is designed to reward a broad spectrum of participants through its well-structured multi-tier prize system. Beyond the grand first prize, hundreds of other hopefuls will find their tickets matching numbers in categories ranging from the Second Prize of ₹9,000 down to the Fifth Prize of ₹120, and also a Consolation Prize of ₹1,000. This tiered approach ensures that the excitement of winning is spread widely, making the lottery accessible and engaging for many.

Full Winner's List Here!

Participants are strongly encouraged to diligently check their tickets against every category, as even smaller wins contribute to the overall thrill and can be easily overlooked. Official Nagaland State Lottery channels are the primary source for this crucial information.

Claiming Your Winnings: A Step-by-Step Guide

The procedure for claiming prizes varies depending on the amount won. For smaller prizes, typically those up to Rs 10,000, winners can often claim their winnings directly from authorised Nagaland State Lottery retailers. This streamlined process facilitates quick access to minor payouts.

However, for larger sums, including the life-changing Rs 1 Crore jackpot and other significant prizes, a more formal approach is required. Winners must submit official claim forms directly to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. This usually involves presenting the original winning ticket, valid identification, and other necessary documentation for verification. It is always advisable to consult the official Nagaland State Lotteries website or authorized agents for detailed instructions and to ensure all required paperwork is accurately completed before submission.

(Disclaimer: The winning numbers will be updated here as soon as they are officially released. Please check the official Nagaland State Lottery sources for final verification.)