The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has dismissed reports of its spire being damaged or gold missing. It clarified that a small section saw natural weathering in April 2026 and is safely stored, with IIT Madras advising on its restoration.

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Wednesday refuted various circulating reports across social media, electronic media, and the daily newspaper 'Hindustan' claiming that the temple's main spire (Shikhar) is severely damaged and that gold has gone missing from the premises.

Issuing an official press release, the Trust clarified that while a portion of the spire located on the northwest (Vayavya) corner above the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple did experience natural weathering and damage back in April 2026, that specific damaged section has been safely preserved in its original condition inside the temple's locker. The Trust dismissed all rumours suggesting missing gold or catastrophic collapse as completely baseless and misleading.

Expert Consultation for Restoration

Recognising the profound religious, historical, and archaeological significance of the temple, the administration has enlisted the expertise of IIT Madras to conduct technical tests and feasibility studies. This is being done to ensure that any restoration work preserves the original architecture and historical integrity of the structure. The Trust stated that Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is of immense importance not only from a religious point of view but also from a historical and archaeological perspective.

For this reason, technical examination and consultation are being obtained from IIT Madras for the conservation and repair of the shikhar, so that the original structure and historical significance of the temple remain intact. In this regard, an expert team from IIT Madras conducted a site inspection of the Dham and submitted its preliminary report in July 2026. The report mentions erosion of natural stone and wood due to environmental effects and states the need for micro-analysis and necessary technical examination of the related material before conservation work.

The objective is to assess the actual condition of the structure and prepare a suitable action plan for conservation in accordance with scientific and technical standards. In this sequence, a re-inspection of the main temple complex by the expert team of IIT Madras is proposed in November 2026. Based on this inspection and necessary tests, a detailed report will be prepared, which will recommend necessary measures to ensure the structural safety of the temple and to preserve its religious, historical and archaeological significance.

The Trust said it is committed to the preservation of the ancient structure, religious dignity and historical heritage of the temple and that action regarding conservation and repair of the shikhar is being taken forward as per technical advice of experts and scientific methods to ensure safety of the original structure. (ANI)