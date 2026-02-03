Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free cooking gas cylinders to eligible families during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. The benefit will be given to households holding valid ration cards.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Gupta said the government has approved Rs 242 crore for the scheme. She described it as a festival gift for the poor and said it also marks the completion of one year of her government in Delhi.

“This was a promise made in the BJP manifesto. The Delhi government will fulfil it. Free gas cylinders will be given to poor families during Holi and Diwali,” the Chief Minister said.