Delhi Govt to Give Free LPG Cylinders on Holi and Diwali, Rs 242 Crore Approved
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced free cooking gas cylinders for ration card holders during Holi and Diwali. The cabinet approved ₹242 crore for the scheme, under which ₹853 will be transferred via DBT to LPG and PNG users.
Cabinet clears Rs 242 crore scheme for ration card holders
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free cooking gas cylinders to eligible families during the festivals of Holi and Diwali. The benefit will be given to households holding valid ration cards.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Gupta said the government has approved Rs 242 crore for the scheme. She described it as a festival gift for the poor and said it also marks the completion of one year of her government in Delhi.
“This was a promise made in the BJP manifesto. The Delhi government will fulfil it. Free gas cylinders will be given to poor families during Holi and Diwali,” the Chief Minister said.
Rs 853 to be transferred directly into bank accounts
Under the scheme, the cost of one LPG gas cylinder, fixed at Rs 853, will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
The Chief Minister said the money will be credited before Holi so that families can use it in time for the festival. The scheme will be implemented first during Holi on March 4, 2026, and again during Diwali on November 8, 2026.
संकल्प पत्र में दिल्ली से किया एक और वादा हम पूरा कर रहे हैं।
सभी राशनकार्ड धारकों को होली और दिवाली पर निशुल्क गैस सिलेंडर दिया जाएगा।
शुरुआत इस वर्ष होली के त्योहार से हो रही है। DBT से सभी लाभार्थियों के खाते में सीधे पैसा ट्रांसफर किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/SFgg0sKpzQ
— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 3, 2026
“This support is meant to reduce the financial burden on families during major festivals,” Gupta said.
PNG users also included in the scheme
The Chief Minister clarified that the benefit will not be limited only to households using LPG cylinders. Ration card holders who use Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections will also receive Rs 853 through DBT.
“This scheme is inclusive. Families using PNG will also receive the same financial support,” she said.
The government expects the scheme to benefit thousands of low-income families across the national capital.
Part of government’s welfare-focused agenda
Gupta said the decision reflects her government’s commitment to welfare and support for weaker sections. She added that the scheme aims to ensure dignity and relief for families during important cultural celebrations.
“This is not just financial help. It is support during moments that matter to families,” she said.
Officials said the scheme will be monitored to ensure timely transfer of funds and transparency.
New water treatment plant announced a day earlier
A day before announcing the gas cylinder scheme, the Chief Minister also unveiled plans for a new water treatment plant at Chandrawal. The project will have a capacity of 105 million gallons per day (MGD) and will cost Rs 599 crore.
According to PTI, the plant is expected to be commissioned in 2026 and will cover around 11 per cent of Delhi’s population.
Relief for water-stressed areas
The Chandrawal project aims to improve water supply and pressure in densely populated Assembly constituencies such as Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar and R.K. Puram.
These areas have faced long-standing problems related to water availability and low pressure, officials said.
Focus on basic needs and infrastructure
With the twin announcements, the Delhi government has highlighted its focus on basic needs such as cooking fuel and water supply. Officials said both decisions are part of a wider effort to strengthen social welfare and urban infrastructure.
The government is expected to issue detailed guidelines soon on eligibility checks and the DBT process for the free gas cylinder scheme.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.