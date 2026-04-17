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Durga Kumawat: A journey that started in poverty, but her dreams never had a break

Rajasthan's Durga Kumawat has a life story that sounds straight out of a movie. Her father worked as a security guard and her mother did odd jobs to run the house. With six daughters, money was always tight. Things were so bad they didn't even have electricity at home. But Durga and her sister were so keen on studying, they would sit under a streetlight at night to read. The challenges were many, but giving up was never an option for her.