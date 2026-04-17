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Married at Just 10 and Denied Education, Durga Kumawat Fought Back to Become a Powerlifting Champion
Durga Kumawat’s inspiring journey from child marriage and poverty in Rajasthan to becoming a powerlifting champion. She overcame struggles, trained in the gym, and went on to lift 300kg and win medals.
Durga Kumawat: A journey that started in poverty, but her dreams never had a break
Durga Kumawat: Married at 10, her childhood was snatched away
Durga Kumawat's life changed completely when she was married off at just 10 years old. The family made this decision under pressure due to an old Rajasthani custom called 'Aata-Sata'. After the wedding, she had to drop out of school. At her in-laws' house, she had to stay in a 'ghunghat', cook, and work in the fields. For a little girl, this was nothing short of a punishment. Durga Kumawat has also shared her story of struggle on her Instagram.
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Durga Kumawat's father's illness and then the responsibility of the family
Durga Kumawat: The new journey of powerlifting began at the gym
Gold in the very first competition, then Durga Kumawat never looked back
Today, Durga Kumawat is an inspiration for many girls
Durga Kumawat's story proves that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, if your will is strong, you will find a way. The little girl who once studied under a streetlight is now making the country proud. Her story is a ray of hope for all those girls who feel like giving up on their dreams because of their situation.
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