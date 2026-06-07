4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Gas as well as other fuel prices

It's not just cooking gas. Prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG have also been climbing recently. We've seen a significant rise in petrol and diesel rates since mid-May, and CNG prices have also increased. On top of this, commercial gas cylinder prices have also been hiked multiple times. Financial experts believe this latest cooking gas price hike will squeeze the monthly budgets of middle and lower-middle-class families even more. They warn that this pressure on fuel prices is likely to continue until the global market situation stabilises.