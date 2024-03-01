Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dharma Guardian Exercise: Yoga at Pokhran (PHOTOS)

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    The integration of yoga into the Dharma Guardian exercise not only promotes physical and mental well-being among soldiers but also serves as a powerful expression of the enduring partnership between India and Japan

    article_image1

    The integration of yoga into the Dharma Guardian exercise not only promotes physical and mental well-being among soldiers but also serves as a powerful expression of the enduring partnership between India and Japan

    In the arid landscape of Pokhran, Rajasthan, the Indian and Japanese armies are currently engaged in the joint military exercise known as Dharma Guardian. This exercise serves as a testament to the growing collaboration and shared strategic interests between the two nations.

    article_image2

    At the heart of this military training lies the practice of yoga, emphasizing its importance in fostering physical and mental well-being among soldiers. Originating in India, yoga acts as a unifying element, transcending cultural boundaries and promoting holistic health among participants.

    article_image3

    Yoga's inclusion in the Dharma Guardian exercise signifies a pragmatic approach to military training, focusing not only on physical strength but also on mental acuity and resilience. By integrating yoga into their regimen, soldiers benefit from improved endurance and stress management, essential components of military readiness.

    article_image4

    Moreover, this initiative serves as a platform for cultural exchange and camaraderie between Indian and Japanese troops. As soldiers engage in yoga sessions together, they forge bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, further strengthening the ties between their respective armed forces.

    article_image5

    Beyond its immediate benefits for individual soldiers, the practice of yoga during Dharma Guardian underscores the broader commitment of India and Japan to regional peace and stability. By embracing yoga as a symbol of their shared values and respect for each other's traditions, both nations reaffirm their dedication to fostering cooperation and harmony in the region.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    Wonderful meeting indeed PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more gcw

    'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls gcw

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Stories

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Many killed several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh gcw

    44 killed, several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh

    Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time? RBA

    'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    Wonderful meeting indeed PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more gcw

    'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon