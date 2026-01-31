Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave, Rain, Fog Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold, dense fog, and rain are expected in Delhi-NCR from January 31, 2026. Flights and traffic will be affected, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert. Read on for the full Delhi weather update
Weather Update
On Jan 31, dense fog will blanket Delhi-NCR in the morning. The IMD says the minimum temperature will be 7-10°C. Low visibility will affect flights, trains, and road traffic.
Temperatures
Temperatures have fluctuated recently. On Jan 30, the max temp was 26.7°C, above normal. The cold is back, with a western disturbance bringing light rain and strong winds.
Light Rain
Light to moderate rain is expected from Jan 31 to Feb 2, with temps dropping to 7°C. January has seen 24mm of rain, the most in four years. The cold will keep people indoors.
AQI
The AQI was 381 ('very poor') on Jan 30. Rain may help, but fog will worsen pollution. GRAP-3 rules apply. People are advised to wear masks and stay inside. Drive slowly.
Cold Winds
Cold winds will continue into early Feb, with heavy rain likely on Feb 1-2. Temps may stay below normal. Alerts are issued for Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
