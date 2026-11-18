Delhi's air quality worsened on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 232 from 204 a day earlier. The national capital remained in the 'poor' category, while vehicle emissions emerged as the biggest contributor to its PM2.5 pollution, accounting for 25.5 per cent of the estimated pollution load.

The rise came a day after Delhi recorded its cleanest air of the month. The AQI of 204 on Tuesday was the lowest since October 31, when it stood at 117 in the 'moderate' category.

The capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of November so far at 11 degrees Celsius, more than a degree below the seasonal average, as cooler northwesterly winds brought a dip in temperatures.

However, the relief from cooler weather may not translate into cleaner air. According to Skymet Weather, Delhi's air quality could deteriorate between November 19 and 22 as wind patterns change, potentially limiting the dispersion of pollutants. Cooler northwesterly winds are expected to return from November 23.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city's AQI was 218 at 9 am on Wednesday before settling at 232.