J&K LG Manoj Sinha addressed 74 new officers in Udhampur, labeling terrorism as the main threat to stability. He urged the recruits to embrace modern policing, digital skills, and integrity while honoring the sacrifices of fallen personnel.

LG Manoj Sinha Vows to Dismantle Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Delivering a resolute message against militancy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday declared that terrorism stands as the single greatest threat to peace, stability, and economic progress in the Union Territory. Addressing a newly graduated batch of 74 officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, Sinha reaffirmed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the administration and security forces are working relentlessly to dismantle the remaining terror networks and establish lasting normalcy across the region.

During the ceremonial passing-out parade, the Lieutenant Governor inspected the contingents and took the salute as the young recruits formally stepped into active duty. Speaking directly to the graduating officers, Sinha reminded them that donning the uniform goes far beyond holding a rank or exercising authority. Instead, he described it as a lifelong oath to protect citizens, defend the Constitution, and serve the country with unwavering devotion.

The graduating cohort of 74 officers reflects a growing representation of women across Jammu and Kashmir’s enforcement agencies. The batch includes 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police (20 men and 5 women) and 36 Probationary Sub-Inspectors (25 men and 11 women) joining the Jammu and Kashmir Police, alongside 13 Assistant Directors (3 men and 10 women) inducted into the Forest Protection Force. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, the SKPA Director, and several senior civil and police officials attended the ceremony to witness the induction.

Before addressing the recruits' future duties, Sinha paused to honour the supreme sacrifices made by fallen police personnel, specifically paying tribute to martyrs Raspal Kumar and Bobby Chand. Acknowledging the immense grief of their loved ones, the Lieutenant Governor assured the bereaved families that the entire nation stands behind them. He pledged comprehensive administrative support to safeguard their dignity, financial security, and the educational future of their children, noting that the courage of these bravehearts serves as an enduring source of national pride.

Turning his focus toward modern policing, Sinha urged the new officers to uphold the storied legacy of the Jammu and Kashmir Police by earning public trust through integrity, discipline, and empathy. However, he cautioned that traditional policing alone is no longer enough to counter rapidly evolving security threats. Pointing to the rise of narco-terrorism, cross-border drone operations, cyberattacks, and asymmetric warfare, Sinha stressed that officers must treat learning as a continuous process—mastering digital forensics, cybersecurity, and tech-driven surveillance throughout their careers.

Concluding his address, the Lieutenant Governor called for seamless coordination among intelligence, investigative, and security agencies, urging officers to break out of institutional silos and operate with unified strategies. At the same time, he underscored that advanced technology can never replace human connection on the ground. Emphasising the irreplaceable value of local police stations and beat constables, Sinha noted that an approachable, active presence in local communities remains the backbone of effective crime prevention and grassroots intelligence gathering. (ANI)