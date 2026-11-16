The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued more than 15,400 challans for pollution-related violations and collected around Rs 1.62 crore in fines across the capital between November 2 and 16, according to its latest action-taken report released on Monday.

The report highlights the civic body's enforcement drive against pollution, with teams carrying out inspections across all 12 municipal zones in two shifts. However, no challans were issued on Diwali, November 8, and the number of penalties remained relatively low during the rest of the period.

Around 500 construction sites were also fined, with the penalties imposed on them crossing Rs 70 lakh, officials said.

How many challans were issued?

According to the MCD report, enforcement teams issued a total of 15,409 challans during the 15-day period and imposed fines worth approximately Rs 1.62 crore.

The daytime teams, which operated between 6 am and 2 pm, accounted for the larger share of enforcement action. They issued 11,932 challans and levied fines of around Rs 1.28 crore.

The night teams, working between 2 pm and 10 pm, issued another 3,477 challans and imposed approximately Rs 34 lakh in penalties.

The figures show that most enforcement action took place during the daytime, with nearly four times as many challans issued in this shift as during the evening and night shift.