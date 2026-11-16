Delhi Pollution Crackdown: MCD Issues 15,400 Challans, Collects Rs 1.62 Crore In Fines
MCD issued more than 15,400 pollution-related challans and imposed fines worth Rs 1.62 crore between November 2 and 16. West Delhi recorded the highest number of challans at 2,078, while South Zone collected the most fines at Rs 86.8 lakh.
Delhi Pollution: MCD Issues 15,400 Challans, Collects Rs 1.62 Crore In Fines
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued more than 15,400 challans for pollution-related violations and collected around Rs 1.62 crore in fines across the capital between November 2 and 16, according to its latest action-taken report released on Monday.
The report highlights the civic body's enforcement drive against pollution, with teams carrying out inspections across all 12 municipal zones in two shifts. However, no challans were issued on Diwali, November 8, and the number of penalties remained relatively low during the rest of the period.
Around 500 construction sites were also fined, with the penalties imposed on them crossing Rs 70 lakh, officials said.
How many challans were issued?
According to the MCD report, enforcement teams issued a total of 15,409 challans during the 15-day period and imposed fines worth approximately Rs 1.62 crore.
The daytime teams, which operated between 6 am and 2 pm, accounted for the larger share of enforcement action. They issued 11,932 challans and levied fines of around Rs 1.28 crore.
The night teams, working between 2 pm and 10 pm, issued another 3,477 challans and imposed approximately Rs 34 lakh in penalties.
The figures show that most enforcement action took place during the daytime, with nearly four times as many challans issued in this shift as during the evening and night shift.
First week sees maximum pollution violations
The first week of the enforcement drive recorded the highest number of challans.
Between November 2 and 6, MCD teams issued 8,773 challans, accounting for nearly 57 per cent of the total penalties recorded during the period.
November 4 was the busiest day, with 2,021 challans issued across the city.
However, the report recorded no challans on November 8, the day of Diwali. The number of penalties also remained comparatively low towards the end of the reporting period.
Which Delhi zones issued the most challans?
West Delhi recorded the highest number of pollution-related challans, with 2,078 cases.
South East Zone followed with 1,989 challans, while South Zone recorded 1,920. North West Zone, also known as Rohini, reported 1,804 challans.
Rohini's daytime enforcement team alone issued 340 challans on November 5, the highest number recorded by any zone in a single shift.
Interestingly, the highest number of challans did not necessarily translate into the highest fine collection.
South Zone collected around Rs 86.8 lakh through 1,920 challans, accounting for more than half of the total fines imposed across Delhi. This works out to an average of approximately Rs 4,500 per challan.
By comparison, the average fine across the city was closer to Rs 1,000. In Rohini and South East Zone, the average penalty was reportedly below Rs 250 per challan.
East Zone, meanwhile, did not report any challans or fine collections in the data provided. Several other zones also had blank entries for recent days.
Around 500 construction sites fined
Construction-related pollution was another major focus of the civic body's enforcement campaign.
Officials said around 500 construction sites across Delhi were fined, with the total penalties crossing Rs 70 lakh.
Construction and demolition activities can contribute significantly to dust pollution, particularly when sites do not follow prescribed dust-control measures.
To strengthen monitoring, the MCD constituted around 152 teams for daytime inspections and deployed approximately 120 teams for night patrols.
The enforcement drive involved coordination between civic officials and other agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and traffic authorities.
What do the figures indicate?
The MCD's figures show the scale of enforcement action taken across Delhi during the first half of November. West Delhi recorded the highest number of challans, while South Zone accounted for the largest share of fines.
However, differences in average penalties across zones and missing entries in some areas raise questions about the consistency of reporting and enforcement.
The impact of the drive will ultimately depend on whether inspections continue regularly and whether construction sites, roads and other pollution hotspots comply with prescribed environmental rules.
While issuing challans and imposing fines can act as a deterrent, sustained monitoring and compliance will remain important in controlling pollution in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies)
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