Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary expresses strong confidence in securing a third consecutive term for the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections, while dismissing criticisms from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav regarding voter list processes.

BJP President Chaudhary Confident Of Third Term In Uttar Pradesh Polls

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday asserted that the party will form the government in the state for a third consecutive term. Speaking to reporters in Basti, Chaudhary expressed confidence in the BJP returning to power. "With the strength of our party workers and on the basis of 12 years of work by the Govt of India and 10 years of work by the Govt of Uttar Pradesh, BJP will form the Govt here for the third consecutive time," he said.

Countering Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the SIR process, the UP BJP chief stated that the exercise was being conducted for the ninth time and pointed out that a mechanism is in place to correct any inadvertent omissions. "Akhilesh Yadav should study a little. SIR is not being held for the first time. This is the 9th time this is being done. SIR is done to sanitise the voter list. If some mistakes occur during sanitisation, EC has issued a directive that if someone's name has been left out or deleted, a system is in place to rectify it," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Chaudhary over reports that the BJP leader had accused him of threatening officers. "Where does he have to half-heartedly bow down? Before the national president (of the BJP). They turned a senior into a junior. This is a warning -- agar khichdi khaai, agar khichdi ki daawat ki, toh khichdi ke saath saath plate bhi chheen li jayegi [if you eat khichdi, if you host a feast of khichdi, then along with the khichdi, even the plate will be snatched away]," Yadav remarked. Addressing questions on seat sharing for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, Yadav stated that talks would begin after Ekadashi. "After Ekadashi, discussions would begin on the dates that have been decided," he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions between the Samajwadi Party and Congress over their electoral strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held for all 403 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to build its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections around three key issues--cultural nationalism, development and security. The three-pronged electoral strategy was discussed at a party meeting in Mathura on Tuesday, with leaders identifying the issues on which the party will reach out to voters, sources said. On the development front, the BJP plans to highlight the work carried out by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, while women’s safety is expected to figure prominently under its security agenda. The party will seek to take the government’s achievements and its key ideological issues to the electorate as it prepares for the upcoming polls. The BJP held a high-level two-day brainstorming and strategy session (Chintan Shivir) in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on November 16–17 to prepare for the upcoming 2027 state Assembly elections. According to sources, the political discussions on Monday primarily focused on countering Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative by emphasising the issues of Hindutva and development. The meeting discussed how the BJP could counter the SP’s social coalition and caste-based political arithmetic by strengthening its Hindutva narrative while highlighting its development agenda. The BJP, which won 255 of the 403 seats in the Assembly in 2022, is eyeing a third consecutive term.