Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Azam Khan's interim bail in a money laundering case, expressing faith in the judiciary. Khan was released from Dasna Jail following the Allahabad High Court's observations on arrest procedures.

Truth Has Triumphed Says Akhilesh Yadav On Azam Khan Interim Bail

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed the interim bail granted to party leader Azam Khan, asserting that "truth has triumphed" and expressing complete faith in the judiciary. Speaking in Gorakhpur as Khan was set to shortly walk out of Dasna jail, Yadav expressed confidence that the SP leader would continue to get justice. "Truth has triumphed. We have complete faith in the judiciary. He will get justice even in the future," the SP chief told reporters.

Addressing questions on seat sharing for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, Yadav stated that talks would begin after Ekadashi. "After Ekadashi, discussions would begin on the dates that have been decided," he said. Khan was later released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on interim bail on Wednesday.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the SP's prominent leaders and a long-standing influential political figure in Uttar Pradesh.