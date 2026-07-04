PM Modi is set to inaugurate a new terminal at Jodhpur Airport and a refinery in Barmer, Rajasthan. The PM will also visit Gujarat to inaugurate an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inspected the newly constructed terminal at Jodhpur Airport and said the state was set to receive two major development projects.

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Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal at Jodhpur Airport and dedicate to the nation the refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Barmer district.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the Prime Minister's visit marked an important occasion for Rajasthan. "Tomorrow, Rajasthan will receive a very significant gift. Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jodhpur. A very good terminal has been built and is ready in Jodhpur. Its inauguration is taking place," he said.

Referring to the refinery project, the Chief Minister said it had been awaited for a long time, and its inauguration would mark a major milestone for the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, saying the projects would boost employment and improve connectivity in the state. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that the Prime Minister is coming to Rajasthan. He is also giving two major gifts to Rajasthan. One is an inauguration, and one is a foundation stone laying. This will benefit us greatly. Employment will increase, connectivity will improve," she said.

PM to Visit Gujarat for Semiconductor Plant Launch

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit Gujarat, where he will inaugurate the commencement of commercial production at the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, the facility, established with an investment of Rs 7,600 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission, will begin supplying semiconductor chips to customers in India and overseas following its inauguration.

CG Semi, a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, has set up the facility in partnership with Japan and Thailand.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inspect semiconductor manufacturing processes at the facility and address a public gathering.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event.