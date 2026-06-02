The favourable weather pattern is expected to continue across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the next few days. Areas such as Noida could witness occasional rain or thunderstorms until June 3, with temperatures remaining relatively moderate. However, meteorologists caution that this relief may not last long. As the influence of the western disturbance weakens, temperatures are expected to rise again toward the end of the week, bringing back typical summer conditions.