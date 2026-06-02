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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Western Disturbance to Cool Delhi-NCR, Rain Expected in Several Areas
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR residents can expect temporary relief from the intense summer heat as changing weather conditions bring cloudy skies, strong winds and chances of light rainfall. Check latest forecast
Strong Winds and Rain to Cool Delhi-NCR
A western disturbance is influencing weather conditions across Delhi-NCR, leading to partly cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several areas. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected throughout the day, helping reduce the impact of the scorching heat. These conditions are likely to create a more comfortable atmosphere compared to the extreme temperatures witnessed in recent weeks.
ALSO READ: Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Western Disturbance to Bring Rain Relief Across Delhi This Week
Temperatures Expected to Stay Below 40°C
Weather experts predict that daytime temperatures will remain between 37°C and 39°C, while nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C to 30°C. The cloud cover and intermittent showers are likely to prevent temperatures from crossing the 40°C mark, significantly lowering the immediate risk of a heatwave. Residents may still experience some discomfort due to humidity, especially during afternoon hours.
Relief Temporary as Heat May Return Later This Week
The favourable weather pattern is expected to continue across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the next few days. Areas such as Noida could witness occasional rain or thunderstorms until June 3, with temperatures remaining relatively moderate. However, meteorologists caution that this relief may not last long. As the influence of the western disturbance weakens, temperatures are expected to rise again toward the end of the week, bringing back typical summer conditions.
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